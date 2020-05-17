The 2020 COVID-19 (coronavirus) saga: The mid-May edition

It’s been a few weeks since I posted my last epistle on the coronavirus event, as seen from the ground in H-Town. This is an update of a few odds and ends I’ve witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

I went out on a 2 1/2 hour walk around the Galleria area some evenings ago. While out there, it was rather eerie and quiet, which was not a surprise, but I did notice one thing that was very interesting. While out walking, I started to notice how many businesses of all kinds still had their electric signage lit up at the place of business. Of the hundreds of businesses I passed by during my 7 1/2 mile stroll, I noticed perhaps eight or nine whose signage was not lit up. I’ve been following what some of my social media friends around the country have been saying about what is happening around them, noting how businesses where they are have been closing one by one. After my walk around the Galleria area, it became clear that, two months into this event, Westheimer is still holding up. And that is a good thing.

When I’ve been out in public, I’ve been struck by when people wear masks and when they don’t. I’ve also been watching when people practice social distancing and when they don’t. Most people who are grocery shopping are wearing masks, but do not really seem to mind when other shoppers get within range of them. I had some repair work done on my vehicle, and nobody at the repair shop seemed to really care too much about either wearing masks or practicing social distancing. And yes, County Judge Hidalgo’s orders are still in effect, even if they aren’t being widely enforced.

When confronted with crises, republics and democracies tend to muddle their way through them. I’ve been thinking for some weeks that this is what is happening with this coronavirus event. One local acquaintance, whom I’ve known for some twenty years now, is crying for the government to pay for everyone to get masks. In the meantime, I was at a restaurant/saloon the other night, and couldn’t help but notice the cute face mask that the young lady who delivered my food to me was wearing. Another patron asked her where she got it, and she said she picked it up at a local Chevron gas station for $5. Protective gear is beginning to become more widely available if you’re really looking for it.

Other than that, I’ve put on a few pounds from ordering take out food from local restaurants far more often than I normally do. It really shouldn’t be too much to ask to wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask in public, and to be courteous about social distancing, while at the same time opening up the economy in a judicious way and getting people back to work.

Oh, and at this point, I’m still employed. I lost my longtime job, which I held for 23 years, about 28 months ago. I’ll find out my fate concerning my new job at the end of this month. In the meantime, Peggy Noonan’s recent write up in the Wall Street Journal concerning the class struggle going on in America over this event is worth your time to read if you’re looking for the politics in all of this.

Keep your chin up.