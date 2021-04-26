Weekend brunch for 25 April 2021

[WB1] A Chronicle reporter is very upset that the deception over Harris County’s flood bonds may leave some poor communities short-changed. That is upsetting, but not as upsetting as the fact that Ed Emmett and a host of other leaders misled the public into believing a rushed special bond election was needed to secure matching funds (which has not happened), and the area’s stenographic media largely went along, uncritically (see also WB5 from March).

[WB2] Human trafficking defendants in Harris County, like so many nasty criminals in the new Democratic era of criminal justice in this county, are getting off pretty easy, according to a new report.

[WB3] Much as violent crime is out of control in the area, the streets aren’t much better.

[WB4] The City of Houston must be anticipating a tough time when it comes to defending itself in the lawsuits related to HPD’s Harding Street Massacre. It seems likely to cost Houston taxpayers quite a bit more.

[WB5] Following the death of an employee at a shadowy “emergency shelter for unaccompanied migrant children,” the facility has been closed and the children packed off to other places. That’s really about all we know (despite three reporters getting story credit). How about that new, transparent federal administration?

[WB6] One of State Sen. Paul Bettencourt’s priorities, closing a loophole that allowed some localities (like Houston) to raise property taxes by characterizing COVID-19 as a disaster, is moving right along in the state legislature.

[WB7] Ken Hoffman’s new Mask Nag column isn’t very appealing. Minute Maid is a cavernous, well ventilated facility that is operating at reduced capacity. Can we calm down just a little?

[WB8] It’s refreshing to see Houston’s forensics lab getting some positive attention these days. Longtime blogHOUSTON readers will recall post after post after post about the earlier travails and incompetence at the HPD crime lab.

