Weekend brunch for 20 June 2021

[WB1] The murder count in Houston continued to increase this weekend, with at least five more dead added to the total.

[WB2] HPD Chief Troy Finner says a raid on the V Live club in Southwest Houston marks the beginning of a (needed, overdue) crackdown on sketchy nightclubs operating in Houston.

[WB3] According to Sharyl Attkisson, Houston’s sainted Professor Doctor Peter Hotez was recently forced to recant a defamatory statement involving the journalist. Writers like the Chronicle’s Lisa Gray, who basically give the spastic doctor professor free rein to spout off (see WB12), might want to reconsider that approach going forward.

[WB4] Former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson blasted Chronicle columnist Chris Tomlinson and his Texas Monthly article co-authors for getting wrong numerous facts.

[WB5] KRIV-26 reporter Ivory Hecker had an unusual meltdown this week. We fully expect to see her pop up in some “Conservative Inc” style outfit moving forward.

[WB6] The GLO’s recent Harvey funding decisions (which all Houston-area Republican voters should keep in mind when they have a chance to vote against George P. Bush in any political primary going forward) receive additional scrutiny from Bob Rehak and Chronicle activist journo Zach Despart.

[WB7] As noted recently by Bill King, legislation significantly reforming a major Texas pension plan has made its way to the governor, who is expected to sign it. It’s a far better approach than the can-kicking Josh McGee and the Arnold Foundation helped the City of Houston put together in the name of “reform” a few years back (McGee has now departed the foundation, which apparently has seemingly lost interest in such matters).

[WB8] The Real Deal reports that Harris County is set to purchase a downtown office building (1111 Fannin Street) for a cool $29 million.

Stay cool and stay safe out there!