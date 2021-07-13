News Release: Harris County Department of Education promotes “school equity [CRT] bootcamp”

The Harris County Department of Education sent us this press release.
As readers know, we have long argued here that this unneeded Harris County governmental body should be disbanded. Instead, it’s now morphed into an entity that promotes elements of Critical Race Theory – and to add insult to injury, under the guise of “Safe and Secure Schools.”
HCDE’s Center for Safe and Secure Schools to host first-ever School Equity Bootcamp
|Harris County Department of Education’s Center for Safe and Secure Schools will host its first-ever School Equity Bootcamp, a 4-day, in-person workshop series for educators and individuals who regularly interact with young people.
Nationally recognized speakers Cami Anderson, Paul Forbes and Devon Horton, Ph.D., will lead forty educators and juvenile detention case managers from Harris County school districts, the University of Houston, My Brother’s Keeper and Harris County Juvenile Probation Department in discussions addressing inequity, implicit bias, social-emotional learning, mental health, school discipline, and the school-to-prison pipeline.
The seminar, set in an intimate working group environment due to the nature of the work, is designed to provide educators with a framework to impact school safety and culture positively. The seminar comes as Harris County begins to transition out of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time thousands of school-aged children have gone missing from the classroom.
|Harris County Department of Education Superintendent James Colbert Jr., Center for Safe and Secure Schools Director Julia Andrews; former superintendent of alternative high schools and programs in New York City and former superintendent of Newark Public Schools Cami Anderson; anti-bias and equity consultant Paul Forbes; Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton; and educators
|July 12-15
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
9 a.m.
HCDE Superintendent James Colbert Jr. makes opening remarks
9:15 a.m.
Media availability with HCDE Superintendent James Colbert Jr. and HCDE’s Center for Safe and Secure Schools Director Julia Andrews
|Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston, TX 77004