News Release: Harris County Department of Education promotes “school equity [CRT] bootcamp”

WHAT:

Harris County Department of Education’s Center for Safe and Secure Schools will host its first-ever School Equity Bootcamp, a 4-day, in-person workshop series for educators and individuals who regularly interact with young people. Nationally recognized speakers Cami Anderson, Paul Forbes and Devon Horton, Ph.D., will lead forty educators and juvenile detention case managers from Harris County school districts, the University of Houston, My Brother’s Keeper and Harris County Juvenile Probation Department in discussions addressing inequity, implicit bias, social-emotional learning, mental health, school discipline, and the school-to-prison pipeline. The seminar, set in an intimate working group environment due to the nature of the work, is designed to provide educators with a framework to impact school safety and culture positively. The seminar comes as Harris County begins to transition out of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time thousands of school-aged children have gone missing from the classroom.