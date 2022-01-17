Monday espresso: Links and commentary for 17 January 2022

A brief roundup of notable links on Martin Luther King, Jr. day (over a long weekend for us):

[ME1] Holly Hansen and the Texan dig into a recent ruling from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Daves v. Dallas County, which has overruled parts of the related ODonnell v. Harris County decision regarding misdemeanor bail practices.

[ME2] The Chronicle finally reported on Houston and Harris County homicide totals for 2021. As noted previously, it’s not particularly good news (although the newspaper tries to put some positive spin on it).

[ME3] Unsurprisingly, Harris County’s initiative aimed at reducing crime in certain hotspots is off to a confused start.

[ME4] A “person of interest” in the brutal murder of a 59-year-old female Cracker Barrel manager was shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital today (Monday). Said “person of interest” has two felony warrants, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

[ME5] Your periodic reminder that no good comes from Houston’s illegal after-hours clubs (estimated to total somewhere between 600-700, according to a recent presentation from the Harris County District Attorney’s office). Houston is increasingly lawless.

[ME6] The City of Houston is blaming slow recycling pickup on COVID and staff shortages. Bottom line is that the Turner administration has had a lot of trouble managing basic services like trash, heavy trash, and recycling pickup on a regular schedule. It’s not new.

[ME7] Somebody is already engaging in dirty tricks in the Republican primary for Harris County Judge.

[ME8] Dan Crenshaw and Nancy Pelosi had a pretty good year in the stock market in 2021.

[ME9] A local restaurant named the Chronicle’s Future Poop reviewer its employee of the month after her recent political attacks on the establishment.

[ME10] The Houston Texans organization continues to be an ongoing dumpster fire.

