Some voices in the winds brought me news last night of a new political action committee that has been formed. These Houston residents are calling themselves the Stop Houston Murders PAC.

One of the members of this new PAC is a fellow named Bob Sumicek. The other night, I went an event and listened to Bob as he told the audience in attendance the story of how one of his family members was murdered. Bob’s story was very upsetting.

Give them a few minutes of your time and attention. You may also want to consider donating some money to their cause.